Christmas is not too far away now and perhaps we will all get to see a pantomime based on the years’ old Brexit scenario.

Then again, it was almost ‘pantomime season comes early’ on Saturday when the latest attempt at a ‘new’ Brexit deal was put before parliament.

Dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ it was, we were told, the first time MPs were sitting on a Saturday since the start of the Falklands War in 1982 but from the moment speaker John Bercow gave MPs the green light to discuss the Letwin amendment – essentially allowing the delaying of any deal – it went down as another anti-climax for many, despite the furious debate inside the House of Commons on a subject which has split the country in two.

So what happens next? To put it bluntly, no-one has a clue.

If we eventually remain that goes against democracy in all aspects. The majority voted Leave, so that should be it.

However, if we do leave then it seems blindingly obvious that the country will still face a good few years of negotiations with the EU plus of course trying to tie-up new trade deals with the likes of the USA and our Commonwealth cousins.

Our city MPs naturally differed on the motion. Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt remained defiant over securing a deal. She said on Twitter: ‘The country does not need further delay. It needs us to agree to a deal. This result means no meaningful vote today, but government plans to introduce the Withdrawal Bill next week.’

MP for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan took an opposing view, with the MP letting rip over the proposed deal. ‘Mr Johnson’s deal is even worse than Mrs May’s. It is a sell-out deal which sells out Portsmouth people’s jobs, rights and our city’s communities,’ he said.

So, the saga rolls on and on and makes panto look really boring – oh yes it does!