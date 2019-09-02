Commercial vehicles could be hit by plans for a chargeable driving zone in Portsmouth

TAXIS, buses, coaches and heavy goods vehicles could be hit with a charge for driving in the city - while residents would be exempt - if the council's preferred clean air zone is brought in.

In a bid to reduce air pollution in the shortest possible time Portsmouth City Council has drawn up proposals for a chargeable clean air zone, which would only apply to commercial vehicles of certain ages- known as a class B zone.

As previously reported the government will enforce a chargeable driving zone on Portsea Island if the council fails to prove by October that it can reduce air pollution.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, the council's environment boss, said: 'Improving air quality in the city is an urgent matter, one which has seen the government discussing imposing a charging clean air zone on Portsmouth like they have in other places.

'Our analysis has shown that a class B clean air zone, with additional measures, would achieve the level of compliance needed to ensure the health and well-being of people in our city whilst not impacting the economy of our city.

Several variations of a zone were considered, including the class D that would include city residents.

'Right from the start I have been concerned about the massive economic impact that a government imposed class D clean air zone would have had on residents here,' Cllr Ashmore added.

'Many people just can't afford to replace their old car. Although the government could still impose a class D zone on our city, we need to continue with the additional measures to improve our air quality, such as the extra trees being planted, improvements for cycling and the anti-engine idling campaign.'

The class B zone would mean a daily charge for older, more polluting buses, coaches, taxis, private hire vehicles and heavy good vehicles. Petrol vehicles that are Euro 4 or newer, and diesel vehicles that are Euro 6 or newer would not be charged.

The council's modelling shows a class B zone, with a package of other non-charging measures is likely to meet the required air quality standards in the city by the 2022 deadline.

Plans will be considered by the council's cabinet on September 9.