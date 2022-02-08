The county's police and crime panel has a complaints sub-committee that meets to discuss complaints about the office of the police and crime commissioner.

This committee will meet tomorrow to examine complaints against deputy police and crime commissioner Luke Stubbs.

The News understands these complaints relate to comments he made at a fire authority meeting in December.

At the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service meeting, Mr Stubbs made comments about quality objectives.

He said: 'Government - and I think this is wrong - is bringing in quota programmes across the public sector, but only where it benefits women and minorities.

‘In areas where it's mostly men it has to be 50/50, but in areas where it’s mostly women there's no change.

‘Things like the control room have 84 per cent women and I would like assurance that steps are being taken to reduce that.’

The fire service has made it clear that equality quotas do not exist.

Mr Stubbs, who is also a a Conservative councillor in Portsmouth, faced criticism from other board members at that meeting.

The agenda items for next week's sub-committee are not available for the press or public.

Cllr Philip Lashbrook, who sits on the sub-committee, said: 'I suppose you can assume that [it's about Mr Stubbs' comments].

'Until I have all the facts in front of me, given the situation and my position, I would be foolish to comment any further.'

Cllr Tony Jones added that he expected to be briefed about the agenda.

The police and crime commissioner's office was also approached for comment.

