Communities given a boost to neighbourhood plan bids

COMMUNITIES looking to draft their own neighbourhood plans will be able to gain free access to expert advice thanks to a new £23m boost by the government.

Housing minister Dominic Raab broke the news yesterday. It’s hoped the cash injection will fuel bids to create neighbourhood plans — documents designed to give communities a better say on development in their areas, including where homes, schools and businesses should be built.

The maximum grant available has also been increased by £2,000 to £17,000, helping communities to access more resources to develop a plan for their area.

For details, see neighbourhoodplanning.org