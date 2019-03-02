Community sites around Leigh Park and Fareham to be boosted by £26k cash windfall from the county council

TENS of thousands of pound are being pumped in by a council to improve vital community facilities.

Hampshire County Council has agreed to invest almost £26,000 in revamping sporting clubs and community centres across the Portsmouth area.

Among those to have benefited from the county-wide windfall, includes the Leigh Park Community Centre, which is being given £9,800 to refurbish its garden, kitchen and social areas and create a new ‘play café’.

Elsewhere, Sarisbury Athletic Cricket Club will be bolstered by £16,000, cash which will fund the redesign and makeover of the site’s changing rooms toilets while helping to install more accessible doors in the clubhouse.

Overall, the county council granted £130,000 of funding to be spent across Hampshire.

Councillor Sean Woodward, Hampshire’s heritage and recreation boss, approved the cash and said the money would ensure ‘activities can continue to take place’ in sites that are ‘fit for purpose’.

