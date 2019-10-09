Company behind the Pyramids in Southsea to take charge of Ferneham Hall in Fareham

Have your say

THE firm that runs the Pyramids Centre in Southsea will be taking on Ferneham Hall when it reopens, it has been confirmed.

BH Live will be managing the Fareham venue when it reopens following a remodelling project that starts in January next year.

Ferneham Hall is being replaced with a new arts and entertainment venue worth £12.35m.

The company manages a total of 17 venues, including the Bournemouth International Centre and Fairfield Halls in Croydon.

The decision was made by Fareham Borough Council after a procurement process took place.

Chris Symons, chief executive at BH Live, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with the council on plans that will see Ferneham Hall transformed into a thriving community arts and entertainment venue.

‘We share the council’s ambition - to provide a sustainable cultural venue with a broad event and activity programme that is high quality and community-focused.

‘Local residents can expect the programme to include theatre, music, visual arts, international performances, comedy, heritage, health and wellbeing, exhibitions, festivals, dance and creative projects for young people.’

The redevelopment of Ferneham Hall includes an 808-seat auditorium, secondary performance stage, community facilities and fully-accessible toilets and changing rooms.

Fareham Borough Council's executive member for leisure and community, Cllr Sue Bell, added: ‘This is a great step forward in the transformation of Ferneham Hall.

‘BH Live will bring a wealth of operating experience and we’re looking forward to working together to establish the new venue as a vibrant community facility with activity throughout the day and evening, offering something for everyone.’

