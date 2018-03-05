Conference to look at future of ports post Brexit

A CONFERENCE set to shine a light on ports, including Portsmouth International Port, post-Brexit will feature a number of politicians and industry leaders.

With the UK edging closer to leaving the European Union, delegates will discuss a range of challenges posed by Brexit, as well as opportunities for the UK to develop new trading agreements and attract investment.

More than 200 people are expected at the Future of UK Ports Post-Brexit on March 27, in London.

Those speaking at the event include Roger Hargreaves, director of maritime at the Department for Transport, MP Charlie Elphicke and Richard Ballantyne, director and chief executive of British Ports Association.

The conference will also consider the possible impact on the fisheries industry, as well as looking at options for supporting marine-based economies.

Consideration will also be given to address wider issues affecting UK port infrastructure.

Tom Wright, spokesperson for Westminster Energy, Environment amd Transport Forum, which is organising the conference, said: ‘The event will bring together a whole spectrum of leaders that will look to help shape the future of UK ports post-Brexit.’

Visit westminsterforumprojects.co.uk/conference/future-of-UK-ports-18.