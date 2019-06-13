Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the first round of voting in the Tory leadership race.

The Conservative Party is currently in the process of electing a new leader, who will also become the next Prime Minister, following the resignation of Theresa May.

The race is on to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister. Picture (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Here are the results of the first round of voting in the Tory leadership race:

- Michael Gove: 37 votes

- Matt Hancock: 20 votes

- Mark Harper: 10 votes

- Jeremy Hunt: 43 votes

- Sajid Javid: 23 votes

- Boris Johnson: 114 votes

- Andrea Leadsom: 11 votes

- Esther McVey: 9 votes

- Dominic Raab: 27 votes

- Rory Stewart: 19 votes

The three MPs with the lowest number of total votes have been eliminated from the leadership race.

So Esther McVey, Mark Harper and Andrea Leadsom will not take part in the second round of voting.

Rory Stewart, who made it through to the next round, tweeted: ‘THANK YOU - to all my colleagues who voted for me. We can win this. Realism, action, unity, trust. Thank you.’

Esther McVey, who was eliminated from the leadership contest, said she would speak to the remaining candidates before deciding who to give her support.

In a statement, she said: "I am extremely grateful to those people who voted for me in this election and to the fantastic team who have supported my campaign.

‘Whoever becomes the new leader will certainly receive my support.’