PLANS are in motion to remove a controversial Conservative MP from his seat in the House of Commons.

According to reports, Christchurch MP Sir Christopher Chope received a phone call at the weekend, telling him that the Christchurch and East Dorset Conservative Association’s executive committee has officially started the reselection process.

The veteran Tory MP, 71, blocked a bill to make upskirting illegal in June 2018, before doing the same thing for a bill on female genital mutilation (FGM) earlier this month.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage was vocally against Sir Christopher’s decision to block the upskirting bill – but says the matter of deselection is not for her to discuss.

She said: ‘I was horrified at the decision of Sir Christopher Chope to block Lord Berkeley's Bill on FGM and I deeply disagree with him.

‘The government has confirmed that it is working to bring back the bill as soon as possible and the priority is to make sure it gets through swiftly.

‘Any decision to deselect an MP is entirely for their local association.’