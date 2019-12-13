Conservatives strengthen majority in Gosport as MP looks ahead to post-Brexit parliament

A CONSERVATIVE MP who was returned to her safe seat has promised to make fighting crime one of her top priorities.

Caroline Dinenage took 32,336 votes in Gosport on a 66.25 per cent turnout, strengthening her majority from 17,211 to 23,278 compared to the last election.

Re-elected Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage thanks her supporters. Picture: Steve Reid (121219-1335)

Ms Dinenage said she was ‘honoured’ by the result while meanwhile the Conservative Party gained a number of crucial seats in Labour’s heartlands to secure a majority.

Labour’s strength waned as they dropped from 13,436 votes in 2017 to 8,948 under Tom Chatwin in Gosport.

Cllr Martin Pepper (Lib Dem) more than doubled his party’s previous tally with 5,473 votes. Zoe Aspinall (Green) won 1,806 votes.

Gosport Labour Party candidate Tom Chatwin watches the count. Picture: Steve Reid (121219-1286)

While her party nationally eyes Brexit, Ms Dinenage is looking ahead to what progress can be made afterwards, specifically on her adult social care green paper, which has been in the works for two years.

She said: ‘Brexit has sucked the oxygen out of parliament for years and it’s been almost impossible to move on with other stuff.

‘I’m delighted that (Boris) Johnson put adult social care in the manifesto – this has always been put in the “too difficult” pile but we’re not promising the earth, instead making clear and reasonable commitments.’

While Gosport has always been a Conservative seat, Ms Dinenage said she couldn’t rest on her laurels for this election.

Liberal Democrat candidate Martin Pepper talking about his campaign on the night of the count. Picture: Steve Reid (121219-1424)

She said: ‘Any candidate who goes into an election thinking they have it in the bag is crazy.

‘I’m so delighted, surprised and honoured by the result.’

In recent months, crime and anti-social behaviour has troubled Gosport residents, leaving many people demanding a political response.

Ms Dinenage vowed to do her part in clamping down on these incidents. But she refused to say how many additional police officers she would like to have in the town.

Green Party candidate for Gosport, Zoe Aspinal,l gives her reaction to the results. Picture: Steve Reid (121219-1406)

‘We’ve had some really high-profile issues with crime and anti-social behaviour as of late,’ she said.

'It’s not just about police numbers – even though that’s so important – but providing an alternative for young people who may find themselves falling into criminal activities.

‘Elsewhere, it’s always been about improving access and economic prosperity here in Gosport. We’ve made great progress but there’s still so much to do and I look forward to the challenges ahead.’

Ms Dinenage’s political rivals were gracious in defeat, all acknowledging the uphill battle they faced in fighting such a Conservative stronghold.

Cllr Pepper from the Liberal Democrats admitted his chances of winning were ‘slim’.

‘It’s a Conservative town with Conservative locals, so to win was always a big ask,' he said.

‘But Brexit has been a smokescreen and it’s been used as such by the Conservatives.

‘I think we’ve got a platform to build on with future elections though – there are so many things we can do to make Gosport a better place to live.’

Labour candidate Tom Chatwin, who finished in second, added: ‘If I am selected again you never know what might happen in the future.

‘Despite the national result I still back Jeremy Corbyn 100 per cent in terms of his values, vision and integrity.

‘I look forward to spending more time with my family but will be coming back to Gosport very soon.’