Conservatives take historic Gosport Labour seat as Tories increase council majority
AN HISTORIC ward that has been in Labour’s hands for four decades has been turned blue in Gosport.
The town’s Conservatives are celebrating an increased majority in Gosport Borough Council, after voters went to the polls on May 6.
Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats are also claiming the day as a victory, having held onto all six of their incumbent seats.
But the Labour Party has been left to ponder what might have been, with just one councillor left on the borough council.
The Town ward, which has two councillors representing its residents, has been in the hands of the Labour Party since the 1980s.
But with a majority of 80, former police officer Lesley Meenaghan has now taken one of those seats.
She said: ‘I’m elated. I think we have worked really hard in Town and it has clearly paid off.
‘I love my town and its people, and have always treated my neighbours with the respect and compassion they deserve.
‘I’m over the moon and cannot wait to get stuck in.’
Later this month, Conservative Party leader Cllr Mark Hook is stepping down, and will be replaced by his deputy Cllr Graham Burgess.
On his final election, Cllr Hook said: ‘We have doubled our majority from two to four, and pulled around 50 per cent of the vote.
‘That shows the confidence people have in my Conservative administration, and we will work hard to ensure that confidence is well-placed.
‘We have been working tirelessly in the community – in food banks, vaccination centres and so on – because we care about this town.’
The current makeup of Gosport council is now 19 Conservatives, 14 Liberal Democrats and one Labour Party councillor.
Despite not making any gains, Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn believes his party has bucked the national trend.
He said: ‘One ward has changed hands, but everything else stayed the same.
‘We defended our seats comfortably and came close to making gains in two other wards – 90 votes or so would have swung everything the other way.
‘In my opinion it’s very much an “as you were” situation.’
Next year, the ward boundaries will be redrawn, shrinking the number of seats to 28 across 14 wards.
This will spark another election, with every councillor’s seat up for grabs.
Despite losing out heavily in Gosport this time around, Labour Party chairman Mark Smith is optimistic that next year will yield better results for his team.
He said: ‘Today has been very disappointing, to tell the truth.
‘It’s down to a few different things, like having three elections on the same day, but this is in no way a reflection of our team or the campaign we’ve run.
‘This is not a good day for us, but we’ve got it all to play for next year and we’ll come back stronger than ever.’
After months of meetings via Microsoft Teams, Gosport Borough Council will be meeting in person later this month.
The provisional full council meeting on Wednesday, May 19, is set to be held in Thorngate Hall to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The full results from Gosport Borough Council are as follows:
Alverstoke
Mark Hook (Con): 861
Bill Charlton (Lib Dem): 581
Jonathan Eaton (Lab): 137
Majority: 180
Turnout: 45.04%
Con hold
Anglesey
Philip Raffaelli (Con): 769
Adele Earle (Lib Dem): 351
Mark Smith (Lab): 128
James Kirkham (Green): 65
Dale Fletcher (Ind): 61
Majority: 318
Turnout: 46.20%
Con hold
Bridgemary North
Steve Hammond (Lib Dem): 870
Supriya Namdeo (Con): 326
Daniel Stratton (Lab): 76
Majority: 544
Turnout: 36.96%
Lib Dem hold
Bridgemary South
Kathleen Jones (Con): 663
Angela Prickett (Lib Dem): 397
Charis Noakes (Lab): 196
Majority: 226
Turnout: 28.22%
Con hold
Brockhurst
Rob Hylands (Lib Dem): 684
Pecs Uluiviti (Con): 313
Alison Mandrill (Lab): 90
Majority: 371
Turnout: 29.58%
Lib Dem hold
Christchurch
Dawn Kelly (Lib Dem): 664
Rob Thompson (Con): 443
Robin Dellow (Lab): 153
Robert Johnston (Green): 97
Majority: 221
Turnout: 34.49%
Lib Dem hold
Elson
Richard Earle (Lib Dem): 584
Natasha Hook (Con): 396
Emma Smith (Lab): 75
Tabitha Evans (Green): 68
Majority: 188
Turnout: 32.36%
Lib Dem hold
Forton
Mervin Bradley (Lib Dem): 411
Gary Walker (Con): 272
Claire Percival (Lab): 112
Geoff O'Flanagan (Ind): 102
Majority: 139
Turnout: 26.88%
Lib Dem hold
Grange
Maggie Morgan (Con): 478
Jonathan Brown (Lab): 208
David Fenton (Lib Dem): 159
Majority: 270
Turnout: 20.02%
Con hold
Hardway
Diane Furlong (Con): 633
Lesley Carr (Lib Dem): 588
Dr Lynn Day (Lab): 173
Jason Mick (Green): 82
Majority: 45
Turnout: 35%
Con hold
Lee East
Graham Burgess (Con): 1,094
Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem): 549
Paul Nokes (Labour): 118
Majority: 545
Turnout: 38.49%
Con hold
Lee West
John Beavis (Con): 1,574
Dr Marie Cruddas (Lab): 236
Rachel Melieres-Frost (Lib Dem: 193
Majority: 1,338
Turnout: 46.34%
Con hold
Leesland
David Herridge (Lib Dem): 451
Christopher Best (Con): 348
Hilary Percival (Lab): 224
Sam Pollard (Green): 76
Majority: 103
Turnout: 31.71%
Lib Dem hold
Peel Common
Stephen Philpott (Con): 800
Tracey Harrowsmith (Lib Dem): 504
Majority: 296
Turnout: 40.01
Privett
Zoe Huggins (Con): 675
Bob Maynard (Lib Dem): 303
Aretha Green (Lab): 277
Majority: 372
Turnout: 38.30%
Con hold
Rowner and Holbrook
Marcus Murphy (Con): 397
Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem): 352
Hannah Barnard (Lab): 103
Majority: 45
Turnout: 26.25%
Con hold
Town
Lesley Meenaghan (Con): 563
Christopher Percival (Lab): 483
Vincent Berkeley (Ind): 88
Alison Charlton (Lib Dem): 81
Emma Bell (Green): 78
Aaron Pinder (Reform UK); 27
Majority: 80
Turnout: 33.70%
Con gain