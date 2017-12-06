Construction to start on IFA2 after Fareham council decision

PLANS for an energy interconnector have taken a step forward after it was agreed construction could begin.

Recommendations enabling National Grid’s IFA2 development to proceed to the construction stage were agreed at Fareham Borough Council’s executive meeting.

The agreement allows National Grid to lease the land required for the project.

The decision was made following the completion of technical work to demonstrate how IFA2 can safely coexist at Daedalus.

The work comprised a range of independent assessments designed to show there would be no adverse impact on operations.

Four recommendations were put forward at the meeting which allow the project to proceed, subject to legally-binding amendments to ensure there are no surprises once IFA2 is complete.

Councillor Sean Woodward, council leader, said: ‘While we are satisfied with the results, adding in an additional requirement to ensure everything is as expected once IFA2 is up and running is crucial.

‘I am pleased we will have this as a legal requirement as it will provide the council and residents with an extra layer of confidence.’