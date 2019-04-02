Consultation on changes to Welborne proposal

A NEW consultation is taking place for 6,000-home development Welborne.

Fareham Borough Council is running the consultation which will allow residents to comment on changes including the updated structuring plan, delivery timing for the district centre and household waste recycling centre, temporary SANGs (suitable alternative natural greenspace) strategy and amended Highways drawings.

Parties can comment until April 8 by visiting fareham.gov.uk/welborne/intro.aspx, by emailing devcontrol@fareham.gov.uk or by writing to Development Management Service, Fareham Borough Council, Civic Offices, Civic Way, Fareham, PO16 7AZ.