Consultation will discuss new village homes plan

Have your say

PLANS to build 49 homes near Emsworth will be discussed at a public consultation in January.

Councillors, invited speakers and officers will consider a proposed 1.48-hectare development off Westwood Close – between Emsworth and Westbourne.

The build will be taken on by Southampton-based developer Hampshire Homes and will comprise one-bedroom flats and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

While the meeting will be public, residents will not get the chance to speak and must submit any questions they have to their local councillor.

Councillor David Guest, cabinet lead for planning and place-making, said: ‘This meeting is an important opportunity for Havant borough councillors and residents to get an understanding of the developer’s proposal.’

The development consultation forum will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, January 16 in the Havant Borough Council chamber.

Plans for the build can be viewed online, by visiting havant.gov.uk.