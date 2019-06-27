Controversial parking zone in Albert Road, Southsea set to be decided

SOUTHSEA is set to be hit with more parking restrictions but some people are concerned another zone will cause more problems than it solves.

Next week the council will consider implementing a new residents' parking zone, known as MD, in the area surrounding Albert Road.

The proposed MD zone. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

If approved only motorists with permits will be able to park there between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Traffic and transport boss, Councillor Lynne Stagg, believed the limits would 'give priority over parking to residents when they most need it.'

But Sue Dorey, the clinical director for veterinarian The Cat Clinic in Albert Road, was concerned the change would deter customers. 'Most of our customers come around the proposed time,' she said.

'I am really worried about where they're going to park as well as what our staff are going to do. Many of our customers have to transport their cats in boxes and many are elderly or have children with them so they can't park really far away. This will stop them wanting to come to us.'

Nelson Road in Southsea could become part of the MD zone

A petition against the zone garnered 144 signatures from Albert Road customers.

However, the newest consultation on MD received 327 responses from residents living inside the zone, with 212 in favour and 48 against - the rest were either undecided or opted only for a city-wide scheme.

One Campbell Road resident commented: 'The proposal to put forward the permit holders only between 4.30pm and 6.30pm is absolutely no good at all because if said resident wants to go out of an evening then said resident will not be able to get near their homes late at night because obviously someone will have parked there.'

But Cllr Lynne Stagg said: 'There are a number of competing demands on the parking in this location; the proposed parking zone aims to better manage the parking and to encourage people to think about how they travel to the area.

'The proposed operating time of 4.30pm and 6.30pm aims to give priority over parking to residents when they need it most, for example on returning from work, whilst being mindful of the evening economy of Albert Road.'

A consultation is about to begin on neighbouring zone ME.

Councillors will decide on MD at a cabinet meeting on Monday .