Could Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt return to cabinet after she was invited for dinner with Boris Johnson?

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH MP who spent just 85 days in a cabinet position has been invited for dinner at Number 10 by the prime minister, it has been reported.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt was reportedly invited for dinner with Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds – sparking rumours in national media of a return to the forefront of the Conservative Party.

Ms Mordaunt spent 85 days as defence secretary earlier this year, before being fired from the role in Mr Johnson’s first day in charge.

Mr Johnson is apparently on a 'rapprochement drive', according to senior politicians, with rumours suggesting he wants to win back the favour of as many MPs as possible, the Mail on Sunday reported.

ALSO READ: Royal Navy 'absolutely ready' to use force against Iran as tensions continue

Despite backing Mr Johnson’s election rival in Jeremy Hunt, Ms Mordaunt thought her position would be safe given her stance on Brexit.

In an article following her departure, she wrote: 'I'm fired. Job done.

‘Ours is not to reason why. Good command cheerfully accepts all missions with humour and loyalty.'

Ms Mordaunt has been contacted by The News for comment.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.