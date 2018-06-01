Council gets funds to fix potholes

AN EXTRA £540,000 to fill potholes has been committed by West Sussex County Council.

The cash is enough for at least 2,000 more high-quality, larger-scale repairs.

The council’s contractor has already completed 11,000 pothole repairs to date this year and this funding boost is in addition to extra resources announced earlier in May.

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: ‘The extra £540,000 is great news and further proof of just how seriously we take the pothole problem in West Sussex and that we have listened to residents and how important they feel this issue is.’