MORE than 200 homes could be built in Portsmouth if plans to develop a new council-owned company are approved.

At a cabinet meeting next week councillors will decide whether to authorise the creation of a company called Ravelin to build 'exciting' new housing developments otherwise not available to the council.

Already five sites are earmarked, with 40 homes in Arundel Street, 14 in Hambrook Street, 55 in Doyle Avenue, 91 in Museum Road and 23 on the former Southsea Community Centre - all subject to planning approval.

Ravelin would mean Portsmouth City Council is able to build a different mix of homes including properties for private sale rather than just homes to be let at affordable or social rates.

The council's head of planning and regeneration, Councillor Ben Dowling, said: 'Using a company like Ravelin, which the council owns and controls, can allow us to create developments that have a good mix of property types to rent and buy and enhance the communities they become part of.

'Portsmouth needs to deliver new homes but as a council we want to make sure it is done in an appropriate way, particularly homes that people in the city can afford to rent and buy.'

Cllr Darren Sanders, head of housing, said: 'We must deliver new homes that residents can afford but we are limited as a council in how we can provide housing on land the city council owns. Ravelin will give us exciting options to look at a wider range of homes.'

Independent Cllr Claire Udy, who has previously championed social housing, believed creating mixed developments could benefit the community. 'If we want to build for those to buy, then why not?' she said.

'If the council are going to make money from it to build more social housing then it seems like a plausible idea.

'Those who need homes are also those on middling wages, like key workers, and they may be inclined to buy a property through shared ownership.

'Unfortunately due to the scale of the social housing list, those at risk of homelessness and those with a priority need, that we need homes for everyone also.

'When social housing was curated it was a house for everyone. There were professionals living in the high rises here and mixed communities that had great residents' associations that lasted a number of years. Ensuring the return of these mixed communities, instead of running the risk of ghettoising, could be a real boost for everyone who lives in the area.'

The creation of Ravelin will be decided at cabinet on February 26.