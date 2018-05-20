Council leader defends mayor-making luncheon after Lib Dem attack

THE leader of Gosport Borough Council has described a Liberal Democrat councillor as ‘naive’ after he blasted a private council function.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Bridgemary North Steve Hammond said on Wednesday that the mayor-making luncheon was ‘disgusting’ – saying that the council should not be spending money on itself.

But leader of the council Cllr Mark Hook says that the councillor, who was elected last year, doesn’t understand the importance of the mayor-making ceremony.

He said: ‘Cllr Hammond has never been to a mayor-making ceremony before, so perhaps doesn’t truly understand it.

‘We only get one chance every year to thank the institutions of the borough, such as the Institute of Nursing, HMS Sultan and so on.

‘I think it’s very important to show gratitude to the groups doing this work across the borough, so to make accusations like this really brings that into disrepute.

‘The price of the lunch, in full, was £1,163.20 – which is really a small price to pay to recognise the good work these institutions do for us and to say thank you.

‘This is the only time in the year we get to do something for them and it’s a shame that he doesn’t seem to understand this.

‘I think it’s rather naive of him to be snooping around like this when he should have been at full council.’