Council looks at plans to build a new leisure centre on Hayling Island

PLANS to build a giant seafront aquadome which would provide leisure and educational facilities on Hayling Island are being looked at by the council.

Officers at Havant Borough Council (HBC) met with Wendy Coates, after her eco-dome idea, based on the Eden Project in Cornwall, received huge support from residents and visitors.

A member of the Hayling Island Residents’ Association (HIRA), Mrs Coates unveiled the proposals earlier this year, in light of plans to build 1,500 homes on Hayling Island over the next seven years.

She claimed the attraction – which would house slides, flumes, a restaurant and a learning and heritage centre – could cater for the interests of young families moving to the area.

After meeting with James Hassett, HBC’s director of operations and Andrew Biltcliffe, who leads on regeneration, Mrs Coates said: ‘I am very pleased to say there will be a viability and feasibility study undertaken over the next few weeks in respect of the project, which will be followed by consultants tasked by HBC to consider the whole project and report back by the end of the third quarter this year.

‘It may be that parts of the project are not viable or that another site may be more suitable, but I am confident the council will be endeavouring to see if this concept can be delivered to the residents of Hayling in a way that will bring the advantages of an intergenerational, all-weather facility, which will assist in regeneration of our economy.’

Having garnered hundreds of signatures in a petition before it was presented to the council, Mrs Coates’ aqua dome would be situated on land in front of Norfolk Crescent, which has been earmarked for regeneration.

After being presented with plans for the dome, Cllr Biltcliffe said it would require ‘a robust and viable business case’ to be considered.