Council reveals plan to end four-year ‘pay freeze’ on Portsmouth’s poorest workers

HUNDREDS of the city’s lowest paid council workers could be given a pay rise, Portsmouth City Council has announced.

Recommendations to introduce a genuine living wage for council employees are to be debated by councillors next week.

If approved it will see the authority’s lowest paid employees having their hourly rates boosted from £7.85 to £8.75 – ending a four-year ‘pay freeze’.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of the city council, said: ‘It is important to pay a genuine living wage to people who help the council deliver essential services.

‘It isn’t right that the council’s lowest paid workers have seen their pay frozen since 2014. When you take inflation and rising rents into account, it essentially amounts to a pay cut.

‘Whilst I recognise that the council is still operating in a challenging financial climate, we’ll be exploiting further income generation opportunities to meet the costs associated with this change.’

The boost will see the council falling in line with recommendations by the Living Wage Foundation.

If the move is implemented, the wage increase will affect more than 100 council employees, including cleaners, care home laundry and domestic assistants, and library attendants.

It is expected that the scheme will cost around £75,000 each year.

Schools not yet run by academies will also be encouraged to adopt the new living wage, which would benefit around 350 additional people.

The decision will be made at the next employment committee meeting on Tuesday, June 26.