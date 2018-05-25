Council’s catering service wins award

Have your say

A COUNCIL-RUN catering service has received national recognition for the quality of its products.

Staff at Hampshire County Council’s HC3S were presented with a Food For Life Served Here (Bronze) Award from the Soil Association.

The association praised the company’s fresh, high quality food, which it delivers to thousands of customers, including 444 primary schools and 21 secondary schools.

Councillor Mel Kendal, executive member for economic development, said: ‘HC3S has a fantastic track record of using fresh and locally-sourced ingredients to produce nutritious, high quality food for its customers.

‘Over the years, staff have forged collaborative and innovative projects with industry partners and suppliers, ensuring not only that the Hampshire economy is supported but that customers get the very best for their money.

‘Congratulations to the team for this latest award. It’s a clear signal to customers that Hampshire keeps leading the way in raising the bar for food standards.’