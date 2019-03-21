Council to meet over housing plans

Have your say

HAVANT councillors are to meet over the proposed development of 120 new homes.

The proposed plan is for a development of 120 new apartments on land west of Hulbert Road, Havant.

Councillors, speakers and officers will discuss the proposed development during a Development Consultation Forum (DCF).

This forum will be held in the Council Chamber at The Plaza, Civic Centre Road, Havant on Tuesday April 2 at 6pm.

Members of the public can attend and listen to the debate, with the option of completing feedback forms with their individual comments at the end of the meeting.

Councillor Leah Turner, Cabinet lead for Communities, Development and Housing, said: ‘These forums are a good way for developers to recognise and address community concerns before submitting their formal planning application.’

Anyone with views on the proposal is encouraged to contact their councillor or community representative.