Council to spend £70,000 on repairing and cleaning Portsmouth memorials

A MEMORIAL will be cleaned and repaired.

Portsmouth City Council has committed £70,000 worth of capital funding to undertake maintenance work on the Cenotaph, at Guildhall Square.

The monument has two memorials to remember those who died in the two World Wars.

Councillor Frank Jonas, the council’s cabinet member for resources and Armed Forces liaison champion, said: ‘It’s important that we look after the memorials in Portsmouth so they stand the test of time.

‘The Cenotaph acts as an important reminder to future generations of the impact of war and the losses suffered by the city.’

The work will be completed before the Remembrance Sunday commemorations in November.

The £70,000 is part of the council’s capital budget which invests in a range of infrastructure schemes throughout the city, such as buildings and facilities.

It differs from the day-to-day running of council services that have to be paid through a separate revenue budget.