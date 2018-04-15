Council van caught on double yellow lines

t COUNCIL van has been caught parked on double yellow lines.

Fareham Borough Council has vowed to investigate after one of its vans was snapped parked on double yellow lines in Lower Quay Road.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I had noticed a council van parking outside A&M motorcycles on a fairly regular basis around lunchtime and the fact that a council van keeps parking illegally there on a regular basis is a complete joke.

‘I know everyone deserves a lunch break but to blatantly park on double yellow lines is an utter joke and to be honest makes Fareham Borough Council look very bad in the public eye.’

The road was recently painted with double yellow lines and the resident themselves received a parking fine for parking in the same spot.

They added: ‘The fact is that the council is funded by us and it fines the public for parking on double yellow lines, which I think is correct and I should not have been stopped where I was.

‘However, the council workers should also abide by the same rules.’

A Fareham Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘The rules apply equally to our employees as to members of the public.

‘Therefore, if a Parking Enforcement Officer had been in the area, we would expect a ticket to be issued for an illegally parked council vehicle and the employee concerned to pay the fine.

‘However, as we have the registration of the vehicle, we will investigate this matter to see whether it was illegally parked or whether a dispensation had been applied for and granted.

‘This might be because work is being carried out at the house by a contractor and materials have to be delivered.

‘If no dispensation has been applied for, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.’