Council wins award for legal work at Welborne and Daedalus

A COUNCIL is celebrating after its legal partnership won a national award.

Southampton and Fareham Legal Services Partnership was named Project Team of the Year at the Local Government Legal Awards 2017.

The award recognises outstanding achievement by Fareham Borough Council in legal work relating to delivery of a major project and/or procurement.

Executive leader of Fareham Borough Council Councillor Seán Woodward said: ‘I’m delighted the work of the Southampton and Fareham Legal Partnership has been recognised with this national award.

‘Their work in providing crucial legal advice has been integral in driving forward the success of several major projects for Fareham Borough Council such as Welborne Garden Village, Daedalus and Holly Hill Leisure Centre. Well done to all involved.’

The partnership, which was formed in 2011, is delivered by Southampton City Council’s Legal Services team and is managed for Fareham by the Head of Democratic Services.