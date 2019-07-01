Bedhampton footpath to be widened and get a cycle lane in £120K council scheme

Have your say

COUNCILS have teamed up to improve a route popularly used by schoolchildren.

Hooks Row in Bedhampton will be widened to 2.5m, resurfaced with asphalt and turned into a shared pedestrian and cycle route.

The scheme will cost £120,000 and is being joint funded by Havant Borough Council and Hampshire County Council.

Running between Barncroft Way and Park Lane, south of Barncroft Primary School, the path’s upgrade coincides with a new informal pedestrian crossing on Barncroft Way.

It is due to be completed by early August.

Councillor Tim Pike, Havant Borough Council's deputy leader and cabinet lead for planning, regeneration and communities, said: ‘This footpath is an extremely popular route for locals and I am pleased to see this work underway.

‘Once completed it will improve access for individuals and families, either on foot, in a wheelchair or pushchair and of course to cyclists, all year round.

‘The borough has a network of off-road cycleways and footpaths and we are looking to enhance those all the time whenever we can.

‘We also have great links throughout the borough with the National Cycle Network route.’

Councillor Rob Humby, deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, said he was ‘pleased’ to improve ‘an important route for local people’.