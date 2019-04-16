Court is a leading light thanks to 

Have your say

AN OUTDOOR sports facility in Waterlooville has become the first of its kind in the UK to welcome a new eco-lighting system.

Motion sensors in new lights installed at the multi-use games area at Stakes Lodge trigger them to turn on when players enter the court area.

The lighting is solar-powered and its arrival comes after the facility was resurfaced with new markings in place for five-a-side football and basketball.

The work has been fully funded by S106 developer contributions – a local government function which ensures developers pay for infrastructure that supports their projects.

To celebrate the refurbishment, there will be an opening event at the court on Springwood Avenue tonight, at 5.30pm.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, before a free basketball taster session for children aged eight and older.

It will be run by Havant Basketball coaches.