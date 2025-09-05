Plans to buy up land for houses has been agreed by Fareham Borough Council.

An executive Fareham Borough Council meeting on September 1 approved plans to buy land at Wynton Way in Fareham.

The land, near the M27, is set to be used for 15 social housing home, said the council leader Simon Martin.

Cllr Martin told the LDRS: “As a council we are firmly committed to building new social houses wherever we can – not just social housing but the right type of housing in the right area.

“It’s an ongoing process to make sure we provide houses to those most in need.

“Some people may say it’s a small number… but we have built many houses over the past five years.”

An ecology survey still needs to be done before land at Wynton Way can be bought from Hampshire County Council.

The council will then appoint an architect to draw up plans and consult with residents and submit a planning application, said Cllr Martin.

Additional funding was also approved to support self/custom-build serviced plots on council-owned land at the corner of Sea Lane and Stubbington Lane, Hill Head.

Cllr Martin said Sea Lane has planning approval in place which includes ‘plot passports’, providing a planning framework for each home.

Plot purchasers will then submit a detailed planning application for their home within those rules.

The council will also determine the price of sale for offers to be accepted and how best to sell the plots at Sea Lane, said a council report.