29 Hampshire primary schools getting funding boost for extra clubs to help working families with childcare
Under the programme, 29 schools have been selected to expand the provision of childcare before and after school hours - including primaries in Fareham, Gosport and Havant.
Hampshire County Council has approved two grants with a value of £180,875 and £204,204.75 to the wraparound childcare programme fund.
The national programme aims to expand childcare at primary schools by increasing the availability of places to support working families.
Wraparound childcare provides before and after-school care for primary school children in England during term time, including regular after-school programmes that run until 6pm or later.
In the 2023 Spring Budget, the government announced that local authorities and schools would receive additional funding for “wraparound care” for primary school-aged children.
For this purpose, Hampshire County Council has been allocated funding of up to £50,878 for the financial year 2023-24, £3,996,586 for the financial year 2024-25 and a provisional £1,841,348 for the financial year 2025-26.
In February 2024, the director of children’s services, Stuart Ashley, was authorised to allocate up to £5,899,000 for the wraparound childcare programme from 2024 to 2026.
As part of the programme, 29 schools in Hampshire will expand their breakfast and after-school club offerings, creating an additional 529 places.
Here is the list of the schools that will be expanding its childcare provision:
- Owslebury Primary School, near Winchester
- Bramley CE Primary School, near Basingstoke
- Springwood Federation, Waterlooville
- St James CofE Primary, Emsworth
- Poulner Infant School and Nursery, Ringwood
- Hounsome Fields Primary School, Basingstoke
- Shakespeare Junior School, Eastleigh
- Botley Church of England Primary School, Botley
- Mayhill Junior School, Odiham
- Buryfields Infant School, Odiham
- All Saints Junior School, Fleet
- Hook Infant and Junior Schools, Hook
- Boorley Park Primary School, Hedge End
- Grange Community Junior School, Gosport
- West Meon Church of England Voluntary Primary School, West Meon
- Whiteley Primary School, Whiteley
- Cornerstone Primary School, Whiteley
- Locks Heath Junior School, Locks Heath
- Romsey Primary School, Romsey
- Elvetham Heath Primary School, Fleet
- Emsworth Primary School, Emsworth
- Fairfield Infant School, Havant
- Bordon Junior School, Bordon
- Greatham Primary School, Greatham
- Langrish Primary School, Petersfield
- Harrison Primary School, Fareham
- Crofton Hammond Infant School, Stubbington
- Milford on Sea Primary School, Milford on Sea
- Cheriton Primary School, Alresford
