More than £380,000 has been approved by the county council to provide an additional 529 places of breakfast and after-school childcare across Hampshire primary schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the programme, 29 schools have been selected to expand the provision of childcare before and after school hours - including primaries in Fareham, Gosport and Havant.

Hampshire County Council has approved two grants with a value of £180,875 and £204,204.75 to the wraparound childcare programme fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sisters Samantha and Gabrielle Stobbie, 5 and 9, enjoy toast at the Breakfast Club at Clovenstone Primary School. | National World/Esme Allen

The national programme aims to expand childcare at primary schools by increasing the availability of places to support working families.

Wraparound childcare provides before and after-school care for primary school children in England during term time, including regular after-school programmes that run until 6pm or later.

In the 2023 Spring Budget, the government announced that local authorities and schools would receive additional funding for “wraparound care” for primary school-aged children.

For this purpose, Hampshire County Council has been allocated funding of up to £50,878 for the financial year 2023-24, £3,996,586 for the financial year 2024-25 and a provisional £1,841,348 for the financial year 2025-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2024, the director of children’s services, Stuart Ashley, was authorised to allocate up to £5,899,000 for the wraparound childcare programme from 2024 to 2026.

As part of the programme, 29 schools in Hampshire will expand their breakfast and after-school club offerings, creating an additional 529 places.

Here is the list of the schools that will be expanding its childcare provision:

Owslebury Primary School, near Winchester

Bramley CE Primary School, near Basingstoke

Springwood Federation, Waterlooville

St James CofE Primary, Emsworth

Poulner Infant School and Nursery, Ringwood

Hounsome Fields Primary School, Basingstoke

Shakespeare Junior School, Eastleigh

Botley Church of England Primary School, Botley

Mayhill Junior School, Odiham

Buryfields Infant School, Odiham

All Saints Junior School, Fleet

Hook Infant and Junior Schools, Hook

Boorley Park Primary School, Hedge End

Grange Community Junior School, Gosport

West Meon Church of England Voluntary Primary School, West Meon

Whiteley Primary School, Whiteley

Cornerstone Primary School, Whiteley

Locks Heath Junior School, Locks Heath

Romsey Primary School, Romsey

Elvetham Heath Primary School, Fleet

Emsworth Primary School, Emsworth

Fairfield Infant School, Havant

Bordon Junior School, Bordon

Greatham Primary School, Greatham

Langrish Primary School, Petersfield

Harrison Primary School, Fareham

Crofton Hammond Infant School, Stubbington

Milford on Sea Primary School, Milford on Sea

Cheriton Primary School, Alresford