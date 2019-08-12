Full list of roads in Portsmouth where street lights are being turned down overnight

Here is the full list of roads where street lights will be turned down in a Portsmouth City Council trial scheme.

Ashurst Road

Bell Road

Blackwater Close

Blackwater Close B

Brighstone Path

Brighstone Road

Bryson Road

Colwell Road

Cow Lane

Fifth Avenue

Fifth Avenue Footpath At 10-24

Fire Station Close

First Avenue

Fourth Avenue

Freshwater Road

Glebefield Gardens

Greenwood Ave B

Greenwood Avenue

Gurnard Road

Halstead Road

Herne Road

Medina Road

Medina Road Footpaths Front Of 65-85

Medina Road Roundabout

Old Wymering Lane

Parr Road

Pebmarsh Road

Sandown Road

Second Avenue

Sixth Avenue

Southampton Road Subway And Ramps West Of Spur Road Roundabout

Sundridge Close (Head)

Sundridge Close B

Third Avenue

Totland Road

Westerham Close Footpath At East End Leading To Sundridge Close

Whippingham Close (Spine)

Winterhill Road

Wymering Manor Close

Aylesbury Road

Balliol Road

Binsteed Road

Burleigh Road

Byron Road

Carnarvon Road

Cyprus Road

George Street

Jersey Road

Kingston Road Link Road Rear Of 52-60

Langley Road

Lynn Road

Malta Road

Northgate Avenue

Paulsgrove Road

Percival Road

Pink Road

Powerscourt Road Footpath Side Of 288 Leading To Queens Road

Queens Road

St Stephen`s Road

Tennyson Road

Toronto Road

Whitworth Road

Winchester Road

Amyas Court

Atalanta Close

Avocet Close

Berney Road

Bertie Road

Blendworth Road

Bonchurch Road

Brasted Court

Catisfield Road

Chevening Court

Church View

Crofton Road

Cromarty Road

Curlew Path

Dunbar Road

Dunlin Close

Eastern Avenue

Eastern Avenue C

Eastern Avenue D

Eastney Rd F/p North Of Milton Park Garage Leading To Northern End Of Perth Rd

Edenbridge Road

Edenbridge Road C

Edenbridge Road D

Edenbridge Road F

Edenbridge Road H

Edenbridge Road J

Edgeware Road

Euston Road

Glasgow Road

Godiva Lawn

Godwit Road

Gurney Road

Gurney Road Footpath At 10-14

Heron Close

Hester Road

Hollam Road

Holne Court

Ironbridge Lane

Ironbridge Lane Footpath From Side Of 39 Morgan Rd To Eastney Rd

Kingsley Road

Kingsley Road Parking Area At 147-149

Lapwing Road

Leofric Court

Lightfoot Lawn

Lightfoot Lawn Access Road At 2

Lightfoot Lawn Footpath Side Of 14

Locksway Road Footpath From Side Of 204 Leading To Milton Road

Longfield Close

Mallard Road (Spine)

Mariners Walk

Maurice Road

Mayflower Drive

Mayles Road

Melrose Close

Meon Road

Meryl Road

Milebush Road

Milebush Road Footpath Opposite 13 Leading To Mayflower Drive

Milton Park Avenue

Morgan Road

Old Canal

Oxted Court

Perth Road

Pleasant Road

Plover Reach

Posbrooke Road

Redlands Grove (Spine)

Redwing Court

Reedling Drive

Revenge Close

Riverhead Close

Rosetta Road

Salterns Avenue

Sanderling Road

Schooner Way

Seagull Close

Shelford Road

Shirley Avenue

Shore Avenue

Siskin Road

Siskin Road Footpath/cylceway Side Of 26

Skylark Court

Sovereign Close

Sovereign Drive

Stowe Road

Tern Walk

Tern Walk Footpath Side Of 1

The Haven (Spine)

The Haven B

Tideway Gardens

Torfrida Court

Towpath Mead

Towpath Mead Access Road Side Of 16

Tranmere Road

Trevis Road

Wake Lawn

Wake Lawn Footpath Side Of 14

Wake Lawn Footpaths Front Of 15-31 & 16-18

Warren Avenue

Wayfarer Close

Weston Avenue

Whimbrel Close

Whitley Row

Yeo Court

Ashburton Road

Duisburg Way

Elphinstone Road

Nightingale Road

Nightingale Road Accessway To Rear Of 2-50

Portland Road

Serpentine Road

Shaftesbury Road

Chester Place

Clarendon Road

Clarendon Road Footpath Side Of 4

Fontwell Road

Friary Close

Hamilton Road

Lennox Road South

Marmion Avenue

Marmion Road Access Road Rear Of 13-27

Richmond Place

Richmond Road

Stanley Lane

Stanley Street

Stanley Street Footpaths To Rear Of 6-50 Leading To Lennox Road North

Tonbridge Street

Victoria Road South

Wilton Place

Algiers Road

Andrew Close

Ascot Road

Beasant Close

Bowler Avenue

Bowler Court

Cedar Grove

Chasewater Avenue

Cheslyn Road

Chesterfield Road

Chilcote Road

Cobden Avenue

Colebrook Avenue

Cooper Road

Copnor Road

Copnor Road C

Douglas Road

Dover Road

Dover Road Footpath Side Of 2

Dudley Road

Eastbourne Road

Eastern Avenue

Eastern Road Access Road At 4-92

Ebery Grove

Folkestone Road

Highgrove Road

Idsworth Road

Jenkins Grove

Kendal Avenue Footbridge Over Railway Leading To Moneyfield Avenue

Kimbolton Road

Kirpal Road

Kirpal Road Access Road Side Of No124

Lake Road Roundabout

Lakeside Avenue

Lichfield Road

Lynton Grove

Manor Park Avenue

Marina Grove

Martin Road

Milton Road

Milton Road - Classified Secondary Road

Moneyfields Avenue

Myrtle Grove

Neville Road

Northover Road

Paignton Avenue

Petworth Road

Priorsdean Avenue

Queens Road

Redcar Avenue

Ripley Grove

Romsey Avenue

Salcombe Avenue

Seaton Avenue

Sidmouth Avenue

Silchester Road

St Pirans Avenue

St Pirans Avenue footpath side of 16 leading to Milton Road

Stanley Avenue

Stapleton Road

Station Road

Stride Avenue

Sunningdale Road

Tamworth Road

Teignmouth Road

Victor Road

Wallisdean Avenue

Walsall Road

Wells Close

Westover Road

Whitcombe Gardens

Whitcombe Gardens access road at 1-8

Whitcombe Gardens footpath at 10-19

Whitecliffe Avenue

Langstone Road