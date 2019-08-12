Full list of roads in Portsmouth where street lights are being turned down overnight

Here is the full list of roads where street lights will be turned down in a Portsmouth City Council trial scheme.
Get the full story here:
Ashurst Road
Bell Road
Blackwater Close
Blackwater Close B
Brighstone Path
Brighstone Road
Bryson Road
Colwell Road
Cow Lane
Fifth Avenue
Fifth Avenue Footpath At 10-24
Fire Station Close
First Avenue
Fourth Avenue
Freshwater Road
Glebefield Gardens
Greenwood Ave B
Greenwood Avenue
Gurnard Road
Halstead Road
Herne Road
Medina Road
Medina Road Footpaths Front Of 65-85
Medina Road Roundabout
Old Wymering Lane
Parr Road
Pebmarsh Road
Sandown Road
Second Avenue
Sixth Avenue
Southampton Road Subway And Ramps West Of Spur Road Roundabout
Sundridge Close (Head)
Sundridge Close B
Third Avenue
Totland Road
Westerham Close Footpath At East End Leading To Sundridge Close
Whippingham Close (Spine)
Winterhill Road
Wymering Manor Close
Aylesbury Road
Balliol Road
Binsteed Road
Burleigh Road
Byron Road
Carnarvon Road
Cyprus Road
George Street
Jersey Road
Kingston Road Link Road Rear Of 52-60
Langley Road
Lynn Road
Malta Road
Northgate Avenue
Paulsgrove Road
Percival Road
Pink Road
Powerscourt Road Footpath Side Of 288 Leading To Queens Road
Queens Road
St Stephen`s Road
Tennyson Road
Toronto Road
Whitworth Road
Winchester Road
Amyas Court
Atalanta Close
Avocet Close
Berney Road
Bertie Road
Blendworth Road
Bonchurch Road
Brasted Court
Catisfield Road
Chevening Court
Church View
Crofton Road
Cromarty Road
Curlew Path
Dunbar Road
Dunlin Close
Eastern Avenue
Eastern Avenue C
Eastern Avenue D
Eastney Rd F/p North Of Milton Park Garage Leading To Northern End Of Perth Rd
Edenbridge Road
Edenbridge Road C
Edenbridge Road D
Edenbridge Road F
Edenbridge Road H
Edenbridge Road J
Edgeware Road
Euston Road
Glasgow Road
Godiva Lawn
Godwit Road
Gurney Road
Gurney Road Footpath At 10-14
Heron Close
Hester Road
Hollam Road
Holne Court
Ironbridge Lane
Ironbridge Lane Footpath From Side Of 39 Morgan Rd To Eastney Rd
Kingsley Road
Kingsley Road Parking Area At 147-149
Lapwing Road
Leofric Court
Lightfoot Lawn
Lightfoot Lawn Access Road At 2
Lightfoot Lawn Footpath Side Of 14
Locksway Road Footpath From Side Of 204 Leading To Milton Road
Longfield Close
Mallard Road (Spine)
Mariners Walk
Maurice Road
Mayflower Drive
Mayles Road
Melrose Close
Meon Road
Meryl Road
Milebush Road
Milebush Road Footpath Opposite 13 Leading To Mayflower Drive
Milton Park Avenue
Morgan Road
Old Canal
Oxted Court
Perth Road
Pleasant Road
Plover Reach
Posbrooke Road
Redlands Grove (Spine)
Redwing Court
Reedling Drive
Revenge Close
Riverhead Close
Rosetta Road
Salterns Avenue
Sanderling Road
Schooner Way
Seagull Close
Shelford Road
Shirley Avenue
Shore Avenue
Siskin Road
Siskin Road Footpath/cylceway Side Of 26
Skylark Court
Sovereign Close
Sovereign Drive
Stowe Road
Tern Walk
Tern Walk Footpath Side Of 1
The Haven (Spine)
The Haven B
Tideway Gardens
Torfrida Court
Towpath Mead
Towpath Mead Access Road Side Of 16
Tranmere Road
Trevis Road
Wake Lawn
Wake Lawn Footpath Side Of 14
Wake Lawn Footpaths Front Of 15-31 & 16-18
Warren Avenue
Wayfarer Close
Weston Avenue
Whimbrel Close
Whitley Row
Yeo Court
Ashburton Road
Duisburg Way
Elphinstone Road
Nightingale Road
Nightingale Road Accessway To Rear Of 2-50
Portland Road
Serpentine Road
Shaftesbury Road
Chester Place
Clarendon Road
Clarendon Road Footpath Side Of 4
Fontwell Road
Friary Close
Hamilton Road
Lennox Road South
Marmion Avenue
Marmion Road Access Road Rear Of 13-27
Richmond Place
Richmond Road
Stanley Lane
Stanley Street
Stanley Street Footpaths To Rear Of 6-50 Leading To Lennox Road North
Tonbridge Street
Victoria Road South
Wilton Place
Algiers Road
Andrew Close
Ascot Road
Beasant Close
Bowler Avenue
Bowler Court
Cedar Grove
Chasewater Avenue
Cheslyn Road
Chesterfield Road
Chilcote Road
Cobden Avenue
Colebrook Avenue
Cooper Road
Copnor Road
Copnor Road C
Douglas Road
Dover Road
Dover Road Footpath Side Of 2
Dudley Road
Eastbourne Road
Eastern Avenue
Eastern Road Access Road At 4-92
Ebery Grove
Folkestone Road
Highgrove Road
Idsworth Road
Jenkins Grove
Kendal Avenue Footbridge Over Railway Leading To Moneyfield Avenue
Kimbolton Road
Kirpal Road
Kirpal Road Access Road Side Of No124
Lake Road Roundabout
Lakeside Avenue
Lichfield Road
Lynton Grove
Manor Park Avenue
Marina Grove
Martin Road
Milton Road
Milton Road - Classified Secondary Road
Moneyfields Avenue
Myrtle Grove
Neville Road
Northover Road
Paignton Avenue
Petworth Road
Priorsdean Avenue
Queens Road
Redcar Avenue
Ripley Grove
Romsey Avenue
Salcombe Avenue
Seaton Avenue
Sidmouth Avenue
Silchester Road
St Pirans Avenue
St Pirans Avenue footpath side of 16 leading to Milton Road
Stanley Avenue
Stapleton Road
Station Road
Stride Avenue
Sunningdale Road
Tamworth Road
Teignmouth Road
Victor Road
Wallisdean Avenue
Walsall Road
Wells Close
Westover Road
Whitcombe Gardens
Whitcombe Gardens access road at 1-8
Whitcombe Gardens footpath at 10-19
Whitecliffe Avenue
Langstone Road