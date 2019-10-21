Have your say

A COUNTRY lane has been left looking like a building site after mindless fly-tippers illegally dumped masses of hardcore waste.

Lumps of masonry, school chairs, a shower and the boot lid of a Volkswagen Golf are among items blocking the road between Broadway Lane and Old Mill Lane in Catherington.

East Hampshire District Council is investigating after fly-tippers dumped this huge pile of hardcore waste between Broadway Lane and Old Mill Lane in Catherington, near Horndean.

The horrific pile of rubbish, thought to be about three van loads, was discovered by Waterlooville resident Rory Heard on Saturday.

East Hampshire District Council said a team of officers investigated it this afternoon in a bid to find out who left it there.

People living near the dumping site were left furious after a picture of it was shared on the Denmead Community Facebook page.

Stephen Benton, who owns the Portsmouth-based waste removal firm Benton’s Services, said: ‘Loads of them doing it.

‘I am getting way undercut on nearly every quote these days, but there has to be some responsibility with the home owners as well.

‘The way I see it, most people just want the rubbish gone – the cheaper the better – and don’t give a monkeys where it ends up.’

Jo Hobbs added: ‘I happened across this today, had to reverse back down the lane and take an alternative route.

‘[It is] selfish, lazy scumbags who do this – sadly they won't be caught.’

Meanwhile Donna Archer said: ‘We were cycling up towards there yesterday and a farmer told us the road was closed.

‘We presumed it was flooded but now we know. Disgusting behaviour.’

A spokesman for East Hampshire District Council confirmed the fly-tip is due to be cleared today.

He said: ‘Fly-tips damage the environment, present a public health risk and cost thousands of tax payers’ pounds a year to clear up – EHDC will always investigate tips and we will prosecute the fly-tippers if we can.

​’Residents are responsible for the disposal of their own waste, so make sure you always use a licensed waste carrier and make sure they hand over a waste transfer note.​​’

The authority urged residents to report fly-tipping at easthants.gov.uk/fly-tipping