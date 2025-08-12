Drivers will have to pay to use a car park near a museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council has brought in fees at the car park located south of Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill Road, north of Portsea Island.

Visitors to the restored Victorian fort using that car park will have to pay £1.20 for an hour, up to a maximum of £3.20 for more than two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fort Nelson car park situated to the south of Fort Nelson museum and Portsdown Hill Road | Google/LDRS

Blue badge holders and motorcycles do not have to pay. An annual pass costs £40.20 to buy.

Coaches will also need to pay a flat fee of £10.20.

Charges will run from 8am to 6pm throughout the year. All charges include a 20p administrative fee for using RingGo.

The county council said that the income generated will be used to maintain the car park and the countryside sites owned by the administration.

The proposal to introduce charges at rural countryside car parks was one of 13 included in the 2024 Future Services Consultation, with 53 per cent of respondents agreeing to the implementation of these charges.