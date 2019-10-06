Have your say

COUNCIL bosses want to know how you travel as their bid for a share of £1.28billion to improve transport links across the county takes a step forward.

It comes as councils in Portsmouth and Hampshire can now apply for a chunk of the government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

They were shortlisted as potential bidders in September, 2018.

If successful, as much as £100m from the pot would go on a ‘multimodal’ transport system better linking Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and the Isle of Wight ​​​​.

This would centre on a network of bus priority routes offering ’rapid transit’ services across the region.

Councillor Tim Pike, cabinet lead for planning, regeneration and communities at Havant Borough Council, said: ‘If successful, this bid could lead to public transport improvements not just within our borough but across the Solent area.

‘Residents can help shape these plans and become part of the conversation by completing [a] survey.​​​​​’

To share your views and experiences as part of the bid, go online and visit bit.ly/2MbP5kZ before Sunday, October 13.