TRAVELLERS have been told to leave a field in Leigh Park after setting up an unauthorised encampment.

Havant Borough Council confirmed its officers today visited Stockheath Common to serve a notice ordering travellers to vacate the area.

A view of Stockheath Common from Riders Lane, Leigh Park, where travellers have set up an unauthorised encampment. Picture: Google Street View

It marks the second time in a month the common has been targeted by travellers, alongside a series of other East Hampshire sites.

A council spokesman said: ‘After assessing the situation at the site, the group has been issued a notice requiring them to leave.

‘If they do not comply, the council will seek the necessary order from the courts needed to repossess the site.

‘HBC is liaising closely with the police who are aware of the situation.'

Last week a group of travellers set up an unauthorised encampment at Hampshire Farm, Emsworth, in their fifth move of July.

Sites in Waterlooville, Bedhampton and West Leigh had also been targeted.