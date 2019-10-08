UP TO 100 new homes will be built on a former factory site in Havant.

The £22m plan for the former home of Colt International, in New Lane, will feature apartments and two and three-bedroom family homes.

Planning firms Drew Smith and Homes England said '50 per cent’ of the properties will be affordable and offered through a housing association.

It came as the pair today announced a deal to take the brownfield site forward. Planning permission for the build was granted on January 30.

The plan exceeds Havant Borough Council's guidelines for affordable homes on new developments by an extra 20 per cent.

Councillor Tim Pike, Havant Borough Council's deputy leader and cabinet boss for planning, regeneration and communities, said this is 'welcome' at a time when 1,800 families are waiting on the authority's housing list.

He added: ‘It's a site which we aren't having to give up green land for, which residents should welcome, which has good access for residential [use] and employment to create more jobs for local people.

‘There’s a lot of interest in sites around Havant at the moment and we welcome site owners and house-builders looking to get their permission and start building sites up.'

The approved application also features proposals for 2860sqm of employment space, with on-site parking for residents and workers.

Insight into the number of spaces to be provided is expected to come when Drew Smith lodges a follow-up planning application 'shortly'.

Leanne Smith, its business development director, said the build would be called Colts Brook.

The site was freed after smoke control firm Colt moved from New Lane to Waterlooville and Petersfield in 2017. It had been there since 1963.

Havant planning bosses included the land in the council's draft local plan, which highlighted sites that could take 10,000 new homes.

Public responses to the document are now being considered, before it is sent to government planning inspectors.