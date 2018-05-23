Councillor hits back at claims Dreamboys show is ‘sexist’ in political row

A councillor has joined a political row over a Dreamboys show set to hit the city next month.

Councillor Claire Udy has hit out at the former deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council’s claims the touring show is sexist, pointing out that ‘men pay women to dance for them on a daily basis in two different venues in the city’.

Cllr Luke Stubbs lashed out at his political rivals yesterday over the Dreamboys production, due to come to the Kings Theatre, in Albert Road, Southsea, on June 2.

He branded members of Portsmouth’s Liberal Democrat and Labour parties hypocritical for not opposing the show coming to the city – despite their opposition to a lap-dancing club opening on the road.

Councillor Udy said: ‘Next time The News decides to report on sexism from men who feel emasculated when a one-off performance of the Dreamboys comes to Portsmouth, could we just remind them that men pay women to dance for them on a daily basis in two different venues in this city, to assert their patriarchal and capitalist dominance over women?

‘Also, a one-off performance of oiled up males doesn’t increase sexual violence in the area where the performance is located, but there is evidence to show that the number of attacks on women increases in the area where a strip club resides.

‘Now, that’s what I call sexism.’

Lib Dem culture cabinet member Cllr Steve Pitt said there had never been any opposition, from any party, when the muscle-clad strip act came to the city previously.

Following a campaign led by residents and backed by city Lib Dems and Labour members, an application by strip club boss Paul Ojla to open a new venue in Albert Road was thrown out.