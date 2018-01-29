County council cabinet meeting to discuss 2018/19 budget

A COUNCIL will consider recommendations for its 2018/19 budget next month.

Hampshire County Council’s cabinet will look at the proposals on what services to continue funding and where cuts have to be made.

Previously, council leader Roy Perry and cabinet members had stressed the importance of keeping school crossing patrols, community transport and household waste recycling centres.

Cllr Perry said: ‘We have succeeded in retaining those services we know residents value. That is a remarkable achievement in the current climate and is down to the careful and long-term approach this council takes to its financial planning.’

The cabinet will be asked to recommend a 5.99 per cent increase in the council tax precept for the council’s element of the tax, around £1.31 extra per week.

The cabinet meeting is at 10.30am on February 5. Final decisions on the budget will be made by the full council on February 22.