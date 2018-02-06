County’s future to be created by commission

A COMMISSION of inquiry is set to help map out the county’s future.

Hampshire County Council’s cabinet has agreed to establish the commission to create a bold vision for Hampshire to 2050.

Leader, Councillor Roy Perry, said: ‘Ultimately, we want to secure a high quality and prosperous future for Hampshire’s next generations whilst continuing to enjoy an attractive environment.

‘Which is why I believe it is important to set up this commission now, to hear residents views and to think through how to take advantage of investment opportunities in order to provide sustainable high quality public services long into the future.’

The aim is that the Commission will take evidence during 2018 and early 2019, with a full report in the summer of 2019.