County tip crackdown will  see launch of permit plan

A COUNCIL is cracking down on people using commercial vehicles to dump household waste at tips by launching a new permit scheme.

Those driving vans, pickups or single-axle trailers will be among those who will need to obtain permits to dispose of their household waste at recycling sites in West Sussex.

The action will come into force on October 1 and has been launched by West Sussex County Council. It will be introduced across the authority’s 11 household waste recycling sites (HWRS) and the two mobile sites.

Deborah Urquhart,the county council’s environment boss, said: ‘The changes are intended to help speed up visits, avoid illegal commercial waste and encourage residents in other counties with large loads to use sites provided by their own local authority.’

In addition some vehicles will no longer be allowed to use HWRSs. These include:multi axle trailers (four wheels), horse boxes, tipper trucks, flatbed or dropside trucks, luton type vans. For health and safety reasons, all trailers will be banned from Bognor’s site.

Applications for permits begin in August. The permits are only available for West Sussex residents.

To find out more visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/permitscheme.