D-Day protests in Portsmouth ‘almost certain’ ahead of Donald Trump’s visit

PROTESTERS will be out on the streets campaigning against Donald Trump’s visit to Portsmouth – potentially on D-Day itself.

Plans for demonstrations are already in the pipeline after the White House confirmed that the US president will be coming to Portsmouth on June 5, to join the official D-Day 75 commemorations.

The same groups that organised the Trump protests in London last year – which included a giant inflatable ‘Trump Baby’ say that action will be taken in Portsmouth.

In a statement, Stop the War said: ‘Stop the War condemns the decision to invite Donald Trump for a state visit.

‘Stop the War was central to the huge Together Against Trump demonstration last July.

'We will be mobilising with Together Against Trump for another massive protest during Trump's visit in June.’

Prominent campaigner Jon Woods, who has helped to organise a number of protests in the city - says there will 'almost certainly' be a demonstration against Trump on June 5.

He said: 'Donald Trump is absolutely repulsive – from his blatant sexism to his connections with the far-right and his denial of climate change, there's a lot of people who cannot stand him.’

The leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, says that he hopes that protests don't overshadow the D-Day commemorations, but acknowledges that President Trump is a divisive individual.

But Mr Woods said there could well be protests on June 5 itself.

'I think Cllr Vernon-Jackson is right to say he isn't welcome here,’ he said.

‘It's safe to say that lots of us will be protesting – if people don't want the D-Day commemorations to be overshadowed then they shouldn't invite Donald Trump.

‘There will almost certainly be protests on the day.'

Independent ward councillor for Charles Dickens, Cllr Claire Udy, attended the anti-Trump march in London last year.

She says it's a 'once-in-a-lifetime' event for Portsmouth - but won't be paying the president much attention herself.

'I'm just not going to acknowledge his existence,' she said.

'At the end of the day this event is not about him, it's about the veterans who gave their all for this country, and thanking them for their service.

'I think there will be protests in some form or another; perhaps not the size of the London protests last year, but people don't want him here and will make their voices known.'

