PORTSMOUTH City Council have started a trial to turned down street lights in a bid to save cash.

The scheme was started last week after most lampposts’ bulbs were replaced with cost-saving efficient LED lights. They will be turned down between 10pm-6am in five test areas to see if it will stop ‘glare’. Residents who are living in the test areas will get a letter inviting them to complete an online survey for feedback on the trial.