Date is set for consultation over Fraser Range redevelopment

PLANS will be revealed next week for a new proposed development on the Portsmouth coastline.

After purchasing the site last year, the National Regional Property Group will be unveiling its plans for Fraser Range in Eastney on Tuesday, February 6 from 2.30pm-8pm at the Cockshell Community Centre in Henderson Road.

CEO Shaun Adams said: ‘We appreciate that this is a hugely important site for Portsmouth and we are working hard to deliver an excellent scheme.

‘We want to take time to design something that meets the aspirations of the local community as well as the city council’s strategic vision.

‘We are now ready to share, through a public exhibition, our emerging ideas.

‘Sadly, since its closure more than 10 years ago, the site has fallen into significant disrepair and become a target for persistent anti-social behaviour.

‘Our plans will regenerate the area and bring forward much-needed housing for the city as well as vital sea defences.’