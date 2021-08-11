Decision due on controversial plans for new student accommodation block in Portsmouth

A report published ahead of a Portsmouth planning committee meeting next week recommends that permission be granted to demolish shops in Arundel Street to make way for a 28-storey block of student accommodation.

It says the building proposed by developer Fusion Students and investment firm Cooper Estates 'would make a positive and distinctive contribution' to the city centre skyline and 'set a benchmark for future regeneration.'

How the student homes in Arundel Street could look. Picture: Fusion Students

The planning application, first submitted at the end of last year, seeks permission to clear the land from 12-28 Arundel Street to make way for its part seven, part 21 and part 28-storey building of 591 student beds and ground floor commercial units.

At 87m in height, it would be the second tallest residential building in Portsmouth after the Lipstick Building at Gunwharf Quays.

The development has been opposed by shopkeepers who said it would be 'another nail in the coffin' for the high street.

But a spokesman for Fusion Students said there was demand for student accommodation and that provision is made in its plans for shop units that 'will ensure Arundel Street remains active'.

Three objections have been lodged by residents of the nearby Chandos Rise block.

But in a report published ahead of the meeting it said: 'The development of a purpose-built student halls of residence providing 591 study bedrooms would be appropriate in this location.

'The redevelopment would optimise the use of the site, introducing a range of uses that would generate greater activity contributing towards the vitality and vibrancy of the city centre.

It adds that the provision of student accommodation would 'contribute towards the city's identified housing need' by potentially reducing demand for private sector housing in the city.

'The overall scale of the proposed development is ambitious for a relatively small plot,' the report added.

'However, the resultant building is considered to be of an excellent architectural quality, incorporating a number of interesting design elements that would make a positive and distinctive contribution to the evolving skyline, and set a benchmark for future regeneration with city centre.'

The report said the site has previously been identified as an 'area of opportunity' for taller buildings.

