Department for Transport says Portsmouth will be ready for ‘all eventualities’ in Brexit 

ALL eventualities are being planned for in the case of a no-deal Brexit, the Department for Transport (DfT) has stressed.

The DfT has come under fire from campaigners in Portsmouth, who criticised it for a ‘lack of interest’ in traffic fears raised by council chiefs.

However, the DfT has responded and vowed to stage a number of meetings with officials from the port, police and council over the coming weeks.

A spokeswoman said: ‘It is the duty of a responsible government to plan for all eventualities.

‘We are working with local councils and the port to establish the potential impact of additional freight on the city of Portsmouth, to ensure we are prepared for all possible outcomes.’