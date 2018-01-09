Developer ‘was not invited’ to Gosport public meeting

THE developer behind the ongoing work at Fort Gilkicker claims he was not invited to Monday’s public meeting.

At a public meeting at Thorngate Halls in Gosport, the borough council claimed the developer, who is hoping to build homes at the fort, were invited but had declined.

Andrew Temperton from Fort Gilkicker Developments Ltd said the council made contact on Friday to inform him of the meeting, but did not invite him to be on the panel.

Mr Temperton said: ‘They told me about the meeting taking place but I was not invited to it.

‘I won’t accuse the council of lying, but I wouldn’t have been able to attend at such short notice regardless.’

People were unhappy about access near the fort as works are being carried out.

But Mr Tempterton said: ‘The process taking place is an important one.

‘The public had to be excluded for a time while important work was carried out, as part of the planning consent.

‘Once all the work is finished I do hope the public will be pleased – they will have much more visible access.’