Developers reveal initial plans for Knight and Lee building

DEVELOPERS have been meeting Southsea residents to reveal their plans for the redevelopment of the Knight & Lee building.

Since The News reported that John Lewis was to close, residents have been concerned about what the future holds for the iconic building.

Local resident, Susan Brown, has reservations as to whether the office space will be a success.

Property owners, That Group, have revealed they hope to use the building for a mixture of independent office space and retail.

Town planning consultant, Andrew Elliot, said: ‘The proposal is to use the first two floors for a work space. We call it a co-work office space as people can hire out desk areas. Whilst people work independently they can also collaborate and learn from each other.’

Andrew explained that planning regulations currently stipulated that the ground floor should include a retail element.

‘On the ground floor the proposal is to retain an emphasis on retail with the possible idea of pop-up rental stalls. We also hope to include a cafe for both office workers and the public,’ said Mr Elliott.

The present plans also propose the possible incorporation of meeting rooms and communal event spaces as well as additional food outlets including a bar and restaurant.

The event, which took place at Southsea Library, also offered the public a chance to have their say.

Southsea resident, Susan Brown, said: ‘It is good to be able to speak to representatives and hopefully our views will be taken into account. I think it is positive that they are not planning for it to be used for residential and I am pleased that they are going to retain the original building.’

That Group chief executive, Peter Tisdale, added: ‘We hope to create office space for around 300 people. In Bournemouth we have a similar venture called This Workspace. It has been a really successful venture and we would like to bring something similar to Southsea.’

Councillor Judith Smyth (left) alongside vice chairwoman of Portsmouth Liberal Democrats, Tracy McClure (right)

Peter stressed the idea is very much in its infancy and was keen to hear residents views on the proposal.

‘Today is all about meeting with local people to get feedback and to hear what they want and perhaps more importantly what they don’t want,’ he added.

Many people who visited the consultation were generally supportive of the proposal, although did have reservations about its potential success.

Portsmouth City Councillor, Judith Smyth, said: ‘I think it is a very impressive idea. I know in bigger cities the creation of independent office space has been successful. However in order for it to work it needs to be priced right.’

Susan Brown added, : ‘I am not sure whether it would work here as I think individuals running their own independent enterprise would remain more likely to work from home or use local cafes rather paying to rent space.’

The idea of the project as a means to enable young people to start their own businesses is something which appealed to vice chairwoman of the Portsmouth Liberal Democrats, Tracey McClure.

‘I am encouraged that young people in creative industries can use the space to develop their own enterprise. Hopefully it will help to regenerate the area,’ she explained.

That Group hope to complete the consultation process by March 11 before submitting any proposal plans by early summer.

‘Ideally we would like to start work on developing the building by the Autumn,’ explained Peter.