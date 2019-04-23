THE president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, could well find himself in Portsmouth for the city’s D-Day commemorations – with an announcement apparently due this week.

President Trump is set to visit the UK on a state visit in June, meaning that his visit could coincide with the city’s D-Day 75 event on June 5.

READ MORE: ‘Donald Trump would not be welcome in Portsmouth’ says city council leader

Portsmouth will be the national focal point of the commemorations, since it was where most of the landing force set sail from.

Although a date has not yet been set, there is a chance that President Trump could therefore join the UK for the official D-Day event, with the Financial Times writing that the visit ‘is expected’ to coincide with the anniversary.

President Trump’s diary already has a visit to France pencilled in for D-Day commemorations, but other national media outlets also say that his trip – which could be announced tomorrow – will be timed with the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

In his 2018 trip, the president met with prime minister Theresa May at Chequers, and Her Majesty The Queen at Windsor Castle.

The previous trip saw protesters taking to the streets of London.

Portsmouth’s D-Day commemorations will feature more than 4,000 personnel, 11 Royal Navy vessels and a number of historical aircraft, including the legendary Spitfires.