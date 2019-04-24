Donald Trump shares claim UK ‘spied’ on him 24 hours after being invited for State Visit

DONALD Trump may have been invited for a State Visit by the Queen but that hasn’t stopped him from launching an attack on the UK intelligence services.

The President is notoriously active on Twitter but as of yet he has not made a reference to his forthcoming trip to Britain or Portsmouth in June.

He has however shared claims that our intelligence agencies ‘spied’ on him during his election campaign in 2016.

Trump tweeted: ‘Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson accuses United Kingdom Intelligence of helping Obama Administration Spy on the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign.”

‘@OANN WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!’

Donald Trump is coming to the UK in June. Picture: (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump is due to visit Portsmouth on June 5 for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

When will Donald Trump visit Portsmouth?

The President has been invited to the UK in June, it was confirmed yesterday

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: ‘The President of the United States of America, President Donald J Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019.’

President Trump will come to Portsmouth on June 5, the White House announced.

Why is he coming to Portsmouth?

The leader of the free world will be in our great city on June 5 for the D-Day anniversary ceremony - to make the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

A White House spokesman said: ‘This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

‘In addition to meeting the Queen, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

‘While in the United Kingdom, the President and First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.’