Donald Trump will arrive in the UK today for three-day visit

THE PRESIDENT of the United States, Donald Trump, will arrive in the UK this afternoon for a three-day ‘working visit’.

Flying into Stansted at about midday, his journey follows a Nato summit in Brussels – and will begin with a meet-and-greet at the US Embassy in London, alongside First Lady Melania.

Later tonight the couple will attend a black-tie dinner at the Grade I-listed Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, hosted by prime minister Theresa May, before spending the night at Winfield House in Regent’s Park, which is the US ambassador’s residence in London.

Friday will be a busier day for the president, as he visits a defence site with Theresa May.

It is understood air restrictions have been put over the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The politicians will then unite for so-called ‘substantive bilateral talks on a range of foreign policy issues’ at Chequers – the prime minister’s country residence – ahead of Mr Trump’s meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle for a military march and tea.

While the president will spend much of his visit away from Central London, protesters have been given the green light to fly an ‘Angry Trump Baby’ balloon over Parliament Square Gardens on Friday morning.

The inflatable is indicative of the controversy surrounding his visit – with thousands committing to an online protest event during his visit, created earlier in the year, by Labour commentator and Guardian columnist Owen Jones.

There was also talk at one stage of Mr Trump even visiting Portsmouth during the visit, to watch the first of the RAF’s new £9bn F-35 fighter jets land on board HMS Queen Elizabeth – but these claims have never been confirmed.

Portsmouth City Council leader, Gerald Vernon-Jackson had previously hit out at the idea of a Trump state visit to the UK, saying he would ‘embarrass’ the Queen.

Dubbing the president a threat to peace, he added: ‘We can’t let him destroy the systems that have made the world safer, more prosperous, systems that have taken 70 years to build.’

On Saturday, Mr Trump is expected to journey to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland – which he acquired in 2014 – although no confirmation of these plans have been given.

On Sunday, he is expected to depart the UK.